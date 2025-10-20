Jeserun Rak-Sakyi - Rizespor

Rak-Sakyi continued his impressive start at Rizespor, becoming the club’s top scorer for the season with his third goal in as many games during Saturday’s clash with Trabzonspor in the Turkish Süper Lig.

The 23-year-old showcased his sharp instincts, capitalising on a wayward backpass to round the goalkeeper and calmly slot home into an empty net – halving the deficit after Trabzonspor had taken a 2-0 lead.

Despite Rak-Sakyi’s strike sparking hopes of a comeback, Rizespor were ultimately edged out by the narrowest of margins.

Nevertheless, the winger’s standout form has helped propel the club to 12th in the table, level on eight points with Gençlerbirliği and Kocaelispor.

With momentum building, a win next week could lift them as high as ninth – a promising sign as they continue their climb.