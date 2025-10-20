Joe Whitworth – Exeter City
Joe Whitworth delivered an impressive individual performance in goal for Exeter City, despite falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat against high-flying Stockport County at Edgeley Park.
The Grecians’ unbeaten run came to an end courtesy of a 23rd-minute header from Nathan Lowe, who rose highest to meet a well-delivered corner and directed it beyond Whitworth into the far-left corner – leaving the City 'keeper with no chance.
Stockport had looked dangerous early on, breaking with pace in the 15th minute as Jack Diamond latched onto a long ball down the left and forced Whitworth into a rushed but well-timed block at the edge of the area.
Just a minute after taking the lead, the hosts nearly doubled their advantage when Diamond’s teasing cross found Kyle Wootton, whose powerful header was brilliantly tipped over the bar by the finger tips of Whitworth in a standout save that kept City within reach.
The 21-year-old was called into action again early in the second half, getting down quickly to palm away James Norwood’s long-range strike.
Despite late pressure from City – with Josh Magennis and Donald McDonald both going close – Stockport held firm to secure all three points.
Whitworth and the Grecians will look to bounce back quickly when they return to St James Park for a blockbuster clash on Thursday night, as rivals Plymouth Argyle visit for the season’s first sold-out Devon Derby.