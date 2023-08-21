In Germany, Banks made his debut in 2 Bundesliga for FC St Pauli. He was subbed on in the 64th minute and made one key pass, an accurate cross and 11 passes, with a 63.6% passing accuracy. The match ended in a 0-0 draw against Greuther Fuerth.

Killian Phillips was subbed on in the 71st minute for Wycombe Wanderers, and he completed six passes and one cross with an 83.3% passing accuracy, ending in a 0-0 draw against Burton.

Staying in League One, Luke Plange of Carlisle United was subbed on in the 64th minute. He made a good tackle and six passes with an 83.3% passing accuracy, however sadly the match ended with a 2-0 loss against Exeter.

Moving to Colchester United in League Two, Owen Goodman played the full 90 minutes and made a few good saves, but the game unfortunately ended in a 3-2 loss against MK Dons.

In Scotland, Malachi Boateng played the full 90 minutes with Dundee FC. He made a solid tackle, blocked an important shot, and completed 38 passes with a 68.4% passing accuracy, including a cross. However, the Scottish Premiership match ended with a 2-1 loss against St. Mirren.