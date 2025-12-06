Benji Casey opened the scoring from the penalty spot, before substitute Stuart Oduro’s late quick-fire brace sealed a deserved victory in challenging, wet and windy conditions.

Following the win, the FA Youth Cup fourth-round draw was made, and Palace will face either Newcastle United or Portsmouth.

The tie is scheduled for Tuesday, 16th December 2025 at 18:00 GMT, with Newcastle set to host. Should the match be level after 90 minutes, extra time and, if required, a penalty shootout will decide the winner.

Eligible players for this stage of the 2025-26 competition must have been born on or after 1st September 2007, in line with FA Youth Cup regulations for Premier League and EFL clubs.

Palace will now turn their focus to preparing for their fourth-round opponents, aiming to build on the momentum from this convincing win and continue their FA Youth Cup journey.