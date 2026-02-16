It has been several months since the young Eagles concluded their group stage campaign in emphatic fashion, beating Chelsea 4-0 to top Group D – widely regarded as the ‘group of death’.

The pool featured Premier League North leaders Manchester City, Premier League South leaders Chelsea and Category Two high-flyers Sheffield United.

Reflecting on the campaign, Martin said: “It was brilliant to be fair. We had City first and drew with them – personally I felt like we could have won – but we stayed unbeaten. Then we went away to Sheffield, which is never easy, and I thought we played some really good football and deserved the win.

“Then Chelsea away, we knew we had to get the job done to secure our place in the quarters and we did that in style. Two wins and a draw in that group shows what we’re about.”

Palace’s 4-0 win over Chelsea and 3-1 victory against Sheffield United sent a strong message to the rest of the competition.

“I think we’re one of the best teams in the country,” Martin added. “On our day, I don’t think many teams can beat us. If we stay focused and keep doing what we’re doing, we can go all the way.”