Next up are Peterborough United Under-18s, who compete in the Professional Development League. While Martin admits he is not overly familiar with the opposition, he expects a tough test.
“To be honest, I don’t know too much about them, but you don’t get to a quarter-final without being a good side. It’s knockout football now, so it’ll be a good challenge for us.”
With the competition entering its decisive stages, Martin believes the team’s approach will remain the same despite the increased stakes.
“It shouldn’t change anything for us. Of course, there’s more on the line, but we’ve been in tough games before and we know how to deal with pressure. We’re confident, we trust each other and we know how to dig deep to get the result we need. We’ll go into Tuesday looking to win the game.”
Martin heads into the tie in strong form. The forward has eight goals in 21 appearances this season, netting twice in the recent 5-0 league win over Birmingham City and making the breakthrough in the 1-1 draw with Spurs at the weekend.
“I’m feeling very confident,” he said. “At the start of the year I was coming off the bench, then I got my opportunity against Birmingham and scored two. That always gives you belief. I feel ready, I feel sharp and I’m looking forward to Tuesday.”
With a semi-final place at stake, the young Eagles will aim to continue their impressive cup run and take another step towards silverware.