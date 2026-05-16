Under-18s forward Donte Martin reflected on both a landmark season and a hard-fought final-day draw after Crystal Palace Under-18s were held 2-2 by Arsenal at the Academy on Saturday afternoon.
Today had its ups and downs—Donte Martin
The result concluded another competitive U18 Premier League South campaign for the young Eagles, who finished fifth on 46 points, level with West Bromwich Albion but ahead on goal difference.
The U18 Premier League is split into northern and southern divisions, featuring 15 Category One academies in the southern edition.
Each club plays home and away fixtures within their regional section, with the two divisional winners meeting in a National Final to decide the overall champions. This season, Chelsea and Manchester City topped their respective divisions and will contest the showpiece final.
Palace’s season finale was a dramatic contest, with the hosts racing into a two-goal lead inside the opening 10 minutes through Martin himself and David Angibeaud. Arsenal, however, responded quickly with two goals before the half-hour mark to restore parity.
The match shifted again in the second half when Jack Mason was dismissed just past the hour mark.
With no substitute 'keeper available, defender Dean Benamar was required to take over in goal, as Palace showed real determination to secure a point despite playing the final stages with 10 men.
Martin, who opened the scoring on the day, looked back on a campaign full of highs and learning moments.
“I’d say overall it’s been a really positive season for us,” he said. “We picked up a trophy, went deep in the FA Youth Cup, and in the league we started strongly. We had a dip in the middle but we finished it off in a good way.”
He also pointed to the resilience shown in the final game.
“Today had its ups and downs, especially with the red card, but we stuck together and got the point, which is what we needed in that situation.”
My season’s been really positive—Donte Martin
Looking at the wider achievement of the group, Martin was keen to emphasise the significance of the season in the club’s academy history.
“When you look back on it, it’s definitely a success,” he explained. “We’ve made history at U18 level by winning the first trophy for the academy at this age group, so that’s something special for everyone involved.”
As the season drew to a close, he admitted the dressing room was filled with mixed emotions.
“There are different feelings really,” he said. “Some lads are happy because they need a break, some don’t want it to end because it’s been such a good season, and others are already thinking about what’s next for them.”
Martin ended the campaign with an impressive return of 15 goals and four assists, and was pleased to finish on a personal high note.
“My season’s been really positive,” he added. “It’s had its ups and downs, but that’s part of developing as a player. Scoring today as well was a nice way to finish – I’m happy with it.”