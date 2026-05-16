The result concluded another competitive U18 Premier League South campaign for the young Eagles, who finished fifth on 46 points, level with West Bromwich Albion but ahead on goal difference.

The U18 Premier League is split into northern and southern divisions, featuring 15 Category One academies in the southern edition.

Each club plays home and away fixtures within their regional section, with the two divisional winners meeting in a National Final to decide the overall champions. This season, Chelsea and Manchester City topped their respective divisions and will contest the showpiece final.

Palace’s season finale was a dramatic contest, with the hosts racing into a two-goal lead inside the opening 10 minutes through Martin himself and David Angibeaud. Arsenal, however, responded quickly with two goals before the half-hour mark to restore parity.

The match shifted again in the second half when Jack Mason was dismissed just past the hour mark.

With no substitute 'keeper available, defender Dean Benamar was required to take over in goal, as Palace showed real determination to secure a point despite playing the final stages with 10 men.

Martin, who opened the scoring on the day, looked back on a campaign full of highs and learning moments.

“I’d say overall it’s been a really positive season for us,” he said. “We picked up a trophy, went deep in the FA Youth Cup, and in the league we started strongly. We had a dip in the middle but we finished it off in a good way.”

He also pointed to the resilience shown in the final game.

“Today had its ups and downs, especially with the red card, but we stuck together and got the point, which is what we needed in that situation.”