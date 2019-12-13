Palace’s frontline kept the Royals’ defence busy and broke a tight 2-2 deadlock in impressive fashion, with Brandon Aveiro burying an emphatic free-kick and Rob Street turning home after a surging run from Brandon Pierrick.

Also part of Palace’s attacking options was TQ Addy, whose trickery along the left-wing ensured the Eagles’ front-men were well supplied. Then, from the bench, attackers John-Kymani Gordon and Josh Ajayi provide reliable alternatives, especially when Street and Aveiro join the Under-23s’ squad.

Discussing his team’s attacking abilities with Palace TV after last night’s game, Head Coach Paddy McCarthy said he was “extremely proud” of the entire team.

Focusing on his frontline, McCarthy said: “When they’re on song and when they’re combining and when they’re moving the ball they’re so difficult to play against for any opposition.

“I think their movement was excellent, their desire to press, to track runners in wide areas. These are the sort of things we’re trying to teach them on a daily basis and trying to drill into them because they’re going to be the expectations at the next level.

“There’s no doubting their talent: they’re exciting to watch for everybody, me included on a daily basis. It’s a fantastic group of individuals and when they come together as a team they’ll cause anybody problems.”

Street - who bagged Palace’s third goal of the night to add to his six from the season for the U23s - also commented on his teammates’ talents, saying: “Everyone put in a shift, there was no one that didn’t carry their weight tonight.

“The front four all contributed to a goal and you always want that when you’re playing up front. But everybody put in a shift. From the coaching staff to the players, it was a great night.”

Brace-scoring Aveiro added: “It’s fun. When they [Palace’s attacking line] get out wide, they’re a threat so I just get myself in the box. And that’s how I scored one of my goals, it’s enjoyable.”

You can watch full interviews with McCarthy, Street and Aveiro as well as full highlights for free now via Palace TV. Either click here or ‘Palace TV’ within the app!