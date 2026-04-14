Lucca Benetton

D.o.B.: 8 August 2010 (aged 15)

Still only 15, Lucca Benetton has already established himself as one of the most exciting young goalkeepers in the country, becoming the Under-18s’ first-choice ‘keeper in the second half of the season.

He has made 12 appearances across league and cup, including starts in the FA Youth Cup quarter-final at Villa Park and both the Premier League Cup quarter-final and semi-final, keeping two clean sheets across those appearances.

He has also delivered standout performances in recent weeks, including an impressive display against Chelsea in league action.

His pathway has been anything but conventional. Originally an outfield player, he only committed fully to goalkeeping at Under-12 level, having previously split his time between defensive midfield and in goal while playing across grassroots sides including Windsor and Slough.

That grounding is evident in his composure in possession and comfort playing out from the back.

Since then, his progression has been rapid. He earned his first England call-up at Under-15 level and has since represented the country at Under-16 and Under-17 level, featuring in UEFA European Championship qualifying fixtures.

Notably, he was one of just two players promoted from the England Under-16s to the Under-17s squad, alongside Manchester United’s JJ Gabriel. He has also attended international camps with Italy, further underlining his recognition for the displays he is putting in for Palace between the sticks.

Benetton has also trained regularly with Palace’s first-team goalkeepers, gaining valuable exposure to senior standards at just 15.