Ahead of our Under-18s’ first-ever Premier League Cup Final on Wednesday (22nd April, 19:00 BST) under the lights in SE25, we look back at some of the most memorable Academy nights at Selhurst Park in recent years…
Every season, Selhurst Park plays host to Crystal Palace’s Academy sides – Under-18s and Under-21s – for the biggest moments, from cup ties to knockout football.
Palace 3-0 Bradford City
FA Youth Cup Third Round – 5th December
Our latest Youth Cup journey began in style at Selhurst Park, as the Under-18s secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Bradford City.
Despite dominating throughout in difficult, wet and windy conditions, Palace were initially frustrated by a resilient Bradford defence and an inspired display from goalkeeper Jack Robinson.
The breakthrough came after the break when Joel Drakes-Thomas won a penalty, calmly converted by Benji Casey. From there, momentum swung firmly in Palace’s favour, with substitute Stuart Oduro striking twice in quick succession to seal an emphatic win.
It was a proud night for the Academy, with several Under-16s making their Selhurst Park debuts.
Palace 1-1 Valencia (5-3 pens)
Premier League International Cup Semi-Final – 4th May 2023
The Under-21s booked their place in the Premier League International Cup Final after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Valencia.
Palace dominated large spells of the game, with Fionn Mooney at the heart of much of the attacking play, before Jadan Raymond gave the Eagles a deserved lead with a close-range finish.
However, Valencia struck back against the run of play in the second half, forcing the tie to extra-time and eventually penalties.
With the shootout finely poised, goalkeeper Owen Goodman made a crucial save from Jose Luis Perez to swing the advantage Palace’s way, before the decisive spot-kick secured progression in front of a lively Selhurst crowd.
Palace 4-2 Everton
Premier League International Cup Semi-Final – 26th February 2024
Another Selhurst semi-final brought another memorable victory, as the Under-21s overcame Everton in an entertaining 4-2 contest.
Goals from Franco Umeh and a Trialist either side of half-time put Palace in control, but Everton responded to set up a tense finish.
Danny Imray restored breathing space with a smart near-post finish before late drama saw Everton pull one back from the penalty spot. But in stoppage time, a clinical counter-attack finished by Justin Devenny wrapped up the win and sent Palace through in style.
Backed by a vocal crowd of nearly 800, it was another night to remember under the lights.
Palace 1-0 PSV Eindhoven
Premier League International Cup Final – 15th May 2024
Selhurst Park provided the stage for silverware as the Under-21s lifted the Premier League International Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven.
Having fallen short against the same opponents the previous year, Palace produced a disciplined, counter-attacking display to take their chance – Franco Umeh’s deflected second-half strike proving the difference.
Goalkeeper Joe Whitworth delivered an outstanding performance, making several crucial saves as the Eagles withstood pressure to secure the trophy.
Roared on by a crowd of over 2,000 on a warm evening in south London, it was a fitting reward for another impressive European campaign.