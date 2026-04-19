Palace 3-0 Bradford City

FA Youth Cup Third Round – 5th December

Our latest Youth Cup journey began in style at Selhurst Park, as the Under-18s secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Bradford City.

Despite dominating throughout in difficult, wet and windy conditions, Palace were initially frustrated by a resilient Bradford defence and an inspired display from goalkeeper Jack Robinson.

The breakthrough came after the break when Joel Drakes-Thomas won a penalty, calmly converted by Benji Casey. From there, momentum swung firmly in Palace’s favour, with substitute Stuart Oduro striking twice in quick succession to seal an emphatic win.

It was a proud night for the Academy, with several Under-16s making their Selhurst Park debuts.