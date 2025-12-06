After bagging a game-defining brace that sealed Crystal Palace Under-18s’ place in the Fourth Round of the FA Youth Cup, Stuart Oduro shared his reaction to a memorable Friday night (5th December) at Selhurst Park.
Reflecting on his performance, Oduro said: “I'm very happy – I want to thank God for my performance.
"When I came on, my mindset was just to do my best and help the team win. I’d been watching the players in my position and looking at what movements they were making and what areas I could get on the ball.
“That’s what I tried to do, and I was happy to get my shot off and score. I think we just went on from there and I kept going, so I’m happy.”
Asked how it felt to score at Selhurst twice, he added: “It’s a good feeling. Today was a difficult morning because obviously I wasn’t starting, but I realised that I can change the game no matter what. I was really happy when I came on to get a goal – it’s a very good feeling.”
Despite the scoreline, Oduro was quick to praise a spirited Bradford side: “I think they’re more compact; they defend more in a low block. The teams we play in our league normally like to press us, so there’s more space in behind. It was a different challenge, but I thought we did really well in the second half.”
Looking ahead to a Fourth Round trip to either Newcastle United or Portsmouth, Oduro kept it simple:<br> “I don’t really care – I’m just ready to go.”
The FA Youth Cup fourth-round draw has been made, and Palace will face either Newcastle United or Portsmouth. Newcastle will host the tie on Tuesday 16 December 2025 at 18:00 GMT.