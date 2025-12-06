Reflecting on his performance, Oduro said: “I'm very happy – I want to thank God for my performance.

"When I came on, my mindset was just to do my best and help the team win. I’d been watching the players in my position and looking at what movements they were making and what areas I could get on the ball.

“That’s what I tried to do, and I was happy to get my shot off and score. I think we just went on from there and I kept going, so I’m happy.”

Asked how it felt to score at Selhurst twice, he added: “It’s a good feeling. Today was a difficult morning because obviously I wasn’t starting, but I realised that I can change the game no matter what. I was really happy when I came on to get a goal – it’s a very good feeling.”