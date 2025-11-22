Reflecting on the performance, Oduro emphasised that the display was no accident: “I thought the team played really well today. We pressed them really well and we started really well with David [Angibeaud] getting his first chance and scoring, and then Makai scored as well.

“I think we maintained it throughout the whole game. We were on top of them the whole game and I'm really happy that I scored.”

“I’m happy for Donte [Martin] as well – he scored – so I'm happy with the team. I thought we played really well, and it was good to bounce back from the West Ham game, so I'm happy.”

Oduro added Palace’s third just a minute after the restart. Talking through the goal, he explained: “It felt really good because me and Chuks [Okoli] have been working on that pass. I told Chuks to always try and play between the right-back and the centre-back. I made the movement and he did it – we’ve been working on it and I’m happy it came off.

“I thought I’d just make sure I stayed composed: take a touch and then shoot with my left foot. When it went in, I was really happy – and when everyone came and did my celebration, I was really happy too. That was a good moment.”