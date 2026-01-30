Palace’s 4-0 FA Youth Cup Fourth Round victory over Newcastle United served as the perfect reaction to a frustrating 3-0 league defeat to West Brom, and Okoli was quick to highlight the significance of that response.

“That was a really positive performance and it was great for us as a team,” he said. “Obviously, the game before that against West Brom wasn’t our best performance, so we needed something to bounce back from.

“To go all the way up to Newcastle and beat them 4-0 was massive. It was great for our motivation and team morale, and hopefully we can build on that and carry it forward.”

Okoli underlined just how important it was for the group to respond in the manner they did, particularly given Palace’s strong position prior to the defeat.

“I think it was really important,” Okoli explained. “We were top of the league before that game, we’d done well in the Youth Cup, and we’d topped our group in the Premier League Cup as well.

“So to lose against West Brom felt like a dampener on the statement we’d been making. To then go and deal with Newcastle away from home, in front of their supporters, was a really good way to set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the season.”