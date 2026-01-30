Okoli also offered an insight into why performances can sometimes fluctuate from such a talented U18s group.
“A lot of it comes down to age,” he said. “We’re still young – 16 to 18 years old – and sometimes complacency can creep in.
“You look at results like the win against Bradford, beating Chelsea, drawing with City – you’re flying – and then sometimes in a regular league game, the mentality can dip slightly. That’s not how we want to perform, and it’s not a lack of effort, it’s just a blip in focus.”
Consistency, he believes, is the key to sustained success.
“To win a league, you’ve got to be fully prepared every single week,” he added. “It’s about keeping that motivation, that desire, and that mentality to win every game.”
Turning attention to Saturday’s opponents, Okoli is expecting a very different test to the opening-day fixture, when Palace ran out 8-0 winners.
“I expect them to want some sort of retribution for what happened last time,” he said. “I’m expecting a lot of fight, energy, and character from them.
“It’s their first season back in Category One and their first game was against us, which wasn’t a great start for them. I think they’ll definitely want a better result this time around, so it’ll be a physical battle all over the pitch.”