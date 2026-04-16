The 1991/92 Final – United’s “Class of ’92”

The most famous meeting between the two sides came in the 1991/92 FA Youth Cup final, a tie that has since become part of English football folklore.

Palace, managed by Steve Coppell, entered the final after an impressive run through the competition, having built a strong and well-organised youth side that reflected the club’s upward trajectory at the time.

Palace’s route to the final included a dominant run of four consecutive 2-0 victories over Charlton Athletic, Chelsea, Crewe Alexandra and West Ham United, before overcoming Wimbledon in a dramatic semi-final.

Goals across both legs from captain Mark Holman, Grant Watts and Niall Thompson secured a 5-4 aggregate win and booked a place in the final against Manchester United.

United, meanwhile, arrived with one of the most celebrated youth teams in history. The so-called “Class of ’92” – featuring future England internationals and Premier League legends including Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and others – were already making waves as a generational group.

The first leg took place at Selhurst Park on 14th April 1992, in front of a crowd of around 8,000 supporters in difficult, rain-soaked conditions. The atmosphere was fittingly electric, with Palace fans welcoming their side onto the pitch with balloons, flags and the familiar sound of Glad All Over ringing around the stadium.

Despite a bright start from the hosts, United struck first, with Nicky Butt and David Beckham putting the visitors two goals ahead inside the opening half-hour. Palace responded with determination after the break, and thought they had halved the deficit through Simon Rollison, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

The Eagles eventually found a breakthrough in the closing stages when substitute Stuart McCall headed in from a Grant Watts cross in the 85th minute, giving Palace renewed hope. However, United responded immediately, with Butt scoring his second just minutes later after linking with Beckham to restore a two-goal advantage and secure a 3-1 first-leg victory.

The return leg at Old Trafford a month later saw Palace start brightly and briefly ignite hopes of an upset, with an early goal reducing the aggregate deficit to 3-2.

However, United’s quality soon told, as Ben Thornley and Simon Davies struck to extend their advantage, before Colin McKee added a third. McCall’s late consolation for Palace could not alter the outcome, as United sealed a 6-3 aggregate victory and lifted the trophy.

While disappointment for the young Eagles, the tie was widely recognised as a clash against one of the greatest youth sides ever assembled. Many of United’s players went on to achieve extraordinary senior careers, forming the backbone of a dominant era at Old Trafford.