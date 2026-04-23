The stage is set for an epic night at Selhurst Park, with just under 4,000 supporters creating a brilliant atmosphere for the U18 Premier League Cup Final!
Crystal Palace Under-18s claimed the U18 Premier League Cup for the very first time in dramatic fashion in front of almost 4,000 supporters at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening – let’s take a look back at a memorable night through pictures…
Palace start brightly, with Dean Benamar a constant outlet down the left, surging forward at every opportunity.
Approaching the quarter-hour mark, Palace are on top. Joel Drakes-Thomas dances past his marker before firing a low effort at the ‘keeper...
Lucca Benetton produces the first of several big saves, tipping Jim Thwaites’ free-kick over the bar with a flying stop. United, however, strike first in the 19th minute through Noah Ajayi...
Benetton is called into action repeatedly, keeping Palace in the game. Palace respond immediately, coming inches away from equalising when Benji Casey rattles the crossbar from a tight angle.
Benetton is again crucial before half-time, clawing the ball away from JJ Gabriel in a one-on-one situation. Palace go into the break trailing despite a strong finish to the half.
Chances come at both ends approaching the hour mark, with Junior Brown’s close-range effort tipped onto the post by Benetton before being cleared off the line.
Late in normal time, United miss big chances to seal it, including a JJ Obi effort off the crossbar. Palace refuse to give in. Drakes-Thomas is brought down in the box but no penalty is given, before Casey heads goalwards from a corner and is denied by a superb save.
Deep into stoppage time, drama arrives. Casey is hauled down by Albert Mills after racing onto Chuks Okoli’s pass, and a penalty is awarded – with Mills sent off. From the spot, Casey stays calm under pressure and slots home to send the final into extra time.
Extra time follows, with Palace now up against ten men and pouring forward in search of a winner. Anderson heads wide early on, before Casey and Danaher both come close, the latter crashing an effort off the post. Drakes-Thomas then sees a looping effort crash against the crossbar – penalties it is...
Benetton produces another huge save in sudden death, with the shootout locked at five apiece, springing to his left to turn Godwill Kukonki’s penalty onto the crossbar.
Up steps Dean Benamar – and he buries the winning spot-kick, sparking wild celebrations as Palace lift the U18 Premier League Cup for the first time.
Explore the full-time celebrations, below!