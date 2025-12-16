Palace for Life’s Premier League Inspires Education Coordinator Sheridan Kawaley briefed the groups, explaining that the Dragons would be looking for the most unique and realistic social action plan, as well as strong presentation skills and effective teamwork.

The first group presented their plan, though the scholars found it difficult to engage fully.

The second group, Stride for the Mind, proposed raising a minimum of £500 for the mental health charity Off the Record through a marathon march, with each kilometre raising at least £2. Top donors would spin a mystery prize wheel, with the funds provided by the Foundation.

Jacob immediately engaged with the group, asking how the prize would be funded, prompting further discussion, while Karen added her own questions.

The third group presented a mini kindness campaign, focused on promoting positive choices in the community. Their plan included putting up posters, visiting children in hospital, and supporting the homeless with essential items. They proposed hosting a fundraising event suitable for all ages.

Our scholars were fully involved: Raihaan asked thoughtful questions about fundraising goals and handling sensitive topics, while Harry and Jacob sought details about the events and locations, showing genuine curiosity and engagement.