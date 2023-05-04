Having already pulled off a number of important saves in both regulation and extra time of the cup semi-final, tied at 1-1, the 19-year-old goalkeeper stepped up again during the spot-kicks at Selhurst Park, diving to his right to deny Jose Luis Perez.

That gave Palace the platform to finish off the shoot-out and secure passage to their first ever PL International Cup final, which will take place later this month against PSV Eindhoven at Selhurst Park.

Goodman beamed: “Everyone’s buzzing. Everyone’s happy. 120 minutes plus penalties… it’s just a graft! Everyone’s dead in their legs!

“Luckily we’ve got tomorrow off to get ready for Saturday’s game as well, but everyone’s buzzing. It’s just a buzz in there. It’s all good.

“It’s big. A cup’s a cup. It’s a Premier League cup, against European opposition… it’s not often you get to play a European opponent in a Final. I think we’ve got to take it, go and win the game… it’s amazing. It feels amazing.”