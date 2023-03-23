Talent Transfer was set up by Thomas in 2017, when he was released from Crawley Town at the age of 18. It is designed to inspire the next generation of players, to help understand and develop transferable skills and to be a success both on the pitch and off the pitch.

This particular session saw the players taking part in a workshop which saw them identify their key attributes which correspond with their positions on the pitch and encouraged them to see how they could be built upon and used to their advantage off the pitch.

“It was nice to come down and speak to the boys,” Thomas said. “16 to 18, the scholarship year or first year pro years are the most important years in my eyes to developing.

“I just give them a load of insight on how you should be treated as a player. What's the best way to go about being a young pro, how to navigate through your contracts and also understanding skills that you can take into the real world and world if it doesn't work out.”