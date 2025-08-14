Balancing the demands of elite football with rigorous academic study is no small feat, yet this year’s graduating cohort has demonstrated that success off the pitch can be just as impressive as that on it. Collectively, the group’s results are the equivalent of 15 A* grades, 8 A grades, and 8 C grades – an accomplishment which would be commendable for any sixth former, let alone those training daily at the highest level of youth football.

Among the standout achievers in the A-level cohort:

Marcus Hill : Last season’s U18 goalkeeper and recipient of Crystal Palace Scholar of the Year at the Premier League Youth Development Conference in May, Marcus secured A *in Economics, A in Maths (1 mark from A*), and A in French. In addition, he achieved Distinction* in his BTEC programme and Distinction in the Sporting Excellence Professional apprenticeship qualification.

: Last season’s U18 goalkeeper and recipient of Crystal Palace Scholar of the Year at the Premier League Youth Development Conference in May, Marcus secured *in Economics, in Maths (1 mark from A*), and in French. In addition, he achieved in his BTEC programme and in the Sporting Excellence Professional apprenticeship qualification. Matteo Dashi : Excelled with A* in Psychology and A* in Economics, further underlining the academic calibre within the Academy.

: Excelled with in Psychology and in Economics, further underlining the academic calibre within the Academy. Kai-Reece Adams-Collman: Achieved a triple Distinction for his BTEC Extended Diploma in Sport and a Distinction for his Sport Excellence Professional apprenticeship qualification.

The club also extends its congratulations to all graduating second-year U18 scholars, each of whom achieved a full set of Distinctions in their BTEC studies — a testament to their dedication and work ethic.

In continuing the culture of lifelong learning fostered within the club, Zach Marsh, current U21 striker and former Academy graduate, has also earned an A in his Extended Project Qualification (EPQ).

Academy Director Gary Issott said: “These results are an incredible reflection of the resilience, intelligence, and commitment our young players bring to every challenge. The ability to perform at an elite sporting level while achieving such strong academic outcomes speaks volumes about their character. We could not be prouder.”

Crystal Palace FC remains committed to providing a holistic development pathway, ensuring that every scholar has the tools to succeed both on and off the pitch.