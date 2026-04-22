Javier Alonso makes just one enforced change from the side that suffered late heartbreak in the FA Youth Cup semi-final at Old Trafford, with David Angibeaud unavailable following a concussion sustained in that match.

In his absence, Donte Martin comes into the front line to partner Benji Casey, with Palace set to line up in a 3-4-3 system. Joel Drakes-Thomas moves into a more advanced No.10 role, while Raihaan Anderson shifts to right wing-back.

Chuks Okoli and Euan Danaher once again anchor the midfield, while Lucca Benetton continues in goal behind a back three of Jacob Fasida, Sean Somade and Charlie Walker-Smith. Walker-Smith has been passed fit after being forced off at half-time on Friday, while Somade continues his return from injury with a third successive start.

A youthful bench includes three Under-16s – Hugo Bull, Dylan Monk and Kayden Moses – alongside first-year scholar Khyan Frazer-Williams and goalkeeper Jack Mason. With only five places available, Kairo Smith-Phillips unfortunately misses out on the matchday squad.

There are two notable absences from the squad. Mylo Bernard, a serial goalscorer who recently stepped up from the U16s, is away on international duty with England Under-16s as part of their tour of the United States.

Captain Jasper Judd also remains unavailable through injury, a continued blow for Alonso’s side heading into tonight’s huge final.

Crystal Palace U18s (3-4-3): Benetton; Fasida, Somade, Walker-Smith; Benamar, Danaher, Okoli, Anderson; Drakes-Thomas; Martin, Casey.

Meet the starting XI, below!