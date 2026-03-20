Premier League 2: How it works

The current Premier League 2 format was introduced in 2023/24 to support long-term player development across Category One academies.

All 26 teams compete in a single league table, playing 20 regular-season matches against different opponents. At the end of the campaign, the top 16 sides progress to the play-offs – a knockout competition that ultimately decides the Premier League 2 champions.

League position is crucial: the higher a team finishes, the greater their advantage in the play-offs, with higher-seeded sides earning home ties.

Where Palace stand

Heading into the final three fixtures, Palace sit 13th in the table on 25 points from 17 matches.

The objective is simple: finish inside the top 16.

The young Eagles currently hold a four-point cushion over the teams outside the play-off places, with Everton on 21 points just below the line. Crucially, Palace also have a game in hand on several sides around them – meaning their fate is firmly in their own hands.

After 17 matches, Palace have won seven, drawn four and lost six, with their position reflecting a campaign spent consistently around the mid-table positions.