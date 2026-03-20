With just three games remaining in the Premier League 2 season, Crystal Palace Under-21s are right in the mix for a play-off place – and a shot at the title, and you can follow every moment of the run-in LIVE on Palace TV+, and even be there in person!
Palace TV+ is available via three passes: an Annual pass (£37.99) for unlimited access for a year, a Monthly pass (£5.49) or Weekly pass (£3.99), all of which auto-renew until cancelled.
Premier League 2: How it works
The current Premier League 2 format was introduced in 2023/24 to support long-term player development across Category One academies.
All 26 teams compete in a single league table, playing 20 regular-season matches against different opponents. At the end of the campaign, the top 16 sides progress to the play-offs – a knockout competition that ultimately decides the Premier League 2 champions.
League position is crucial: the higher a team finishes, the greater their advantage in the play-offs, with higher-seeded sides earning home ties.
Where Palace stand
Heading into the final three fixtures, Palace sit 13th in the table on 25 points from 17 matches.
The objective is simple: finish inside the top 16.
The young Eagles currently hold a four-point cushion over the teams outside the play-off places, with Everton on 21 points just below the line. Crucially, Palace also have a game in hand on several sides around them – meaning their fate is firmly in their own hands.
After 17 matches, Palace have won seven, drawn four and lost six, with their position reflecting a campaign spent consistently around the mid-table positions.
Form guide
There have been plenty of positives across the season, even if recent results have been mixed.
Palace produced an emphatic 6-0 victory – with six different goalscorers – and ended Fulham’s 13-game unbeaten league run in the process.
More recently, results have fluctuated, with defeats to Sunderland and West Ham offset by a 2-1 win away at Blackburn and a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Wolves last time out.
Against Wolves, Palace showed resilience to twice come from behind. Zach Marsh levelled before the break after an early setback, and after Wolves restored their lead in the second half, substitute Jemiah Umolu responded almost immediately to earn a point.
Reflecting on recent performances, Head Coach Darren Powell said: “We’ve been up and down, really. Blackburn away was very difficult – heavy pitch, more of a battle than a game you’d want to sit and watch.
“But the objective was to go there and get three points, and we did that. We just want to build a little run now, where you can pick up momentum and confidence.
“That’s why the Wolves result was frustrating – we wanted back-to-back wins.”
THE FINAL THREE
Three games. Everything to play for…
Under-21s: Liverpool v Palace
First up, the young Eagles take on one of the division’s form sides – and you can watch it all unfold LIVE on Palace TV+ on Sunday afternoon.
Palace travel to face Liverpool, who sit third on 35 points and have been in outstanding form in 2026, winning eight of their last 11 matches. Their attacking strength has been particularly impressive, with big victories including 7-0 against Arsenal and 5-0 over Wolves.
After a slower start to the campaign, the young Reds have surged into the top three – setting up a major test for Palace as the play-off race intensifies.
Match Details:
Liverpool U21s v Crystal Palace U21s
- Sunday, 22nd March
- 13:00 GMT
- Liverpool Academy
- Premier League 2
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
Under-21s: Nottingham Forest v Palace
Then, it’s another huge encounter – and again, you can tune in LIVE as the stakes rise even further.
Palace travel to face a Nottingham Forest side battling to keep their play-off hopes alive. Forest sit outside the top 16 on 20 points and may need a perfect finish to break into the qualification places.
With time running out, the pressure will be on – for both sides – making this a high-intensity clash in the race for the play-offs.
Match Details:
Nottingham Forest U21s v Crystal Palace U21s
- Friday, 3rd April
- 19:00 BST
- The Nigel Doughty Academy
- Premier League 2
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
Under-21s: Crystal Palace v Arsenal
The final day. Potentially everything on the line – and this time, you can BE THERE IN PERSON or** watch it LIVE.
Palace host Arsenal at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium in what could be a decisive clash in the race for the top 16.
The young Gunners currently sit just one point above the young Eagles on 26 points, showcasing just how tight the battle is. Despite a strong start to 2026, Arsenal come into this fixture without a win in their last three – presenting a real opportunity for Palace.
If results fall into place, this could be a winner-takes-all encounter to secure a play-off spot, and you won’t want to miss it. Check out fixture and ticket information, below!
Match Details:
Crystal Palace U21s v Arsenal U21s
- Monday, 13th April
- 19:00 BST
- VBS Community Stadium
- Premier League 2
- Buy tickets HERE
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
Ticket Prices:
- Adults: £5
- Seniors (Over-65s): £1
- Juniors (Under-18s): £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free (1 per AFM)
Tickets can also be purchased by clicking here and will be issued at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.