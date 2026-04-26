The stage is set at the Liverpool Academy for a third consecutive Premier League 2 play-off appearance!
Crystal Palace Under-21s booked their place in the Premier League 2 play-off quarter-finals with a dramatic 3–1 penalty shootout win over Liverpool on Sunday afternoon at the Liverpool Academy – relive a thrilling contest through the best images…
Liverpool dominate early possession, but Palace stay compact, with every player contributing defensively and making key interventions before Will Wright fires wide...
Wright gives the hosts the lead on 11 minutes, but Rio Cardines responds in style, whipping a superb free-kick over the wall and into the near corner – wow, just wow!
Dean Benamar provides a constant outlet, his deliveries causing the young Reds all kinds of problems, with Mofe Jemide and Cardines both going close from headers!
Cardines then turns provider, curling towards the near post where the onrushing Zach Marsh applies an instinctive flick to give Palace the lead!
On the stroke of half-time, Palace come agonisingly close to a third as King’s powerful header crashes against the bar – so close!
The game springs to life approaching the hour mark: Wright completes his brace to level, before Marsh rattles the bar from close range at the other end...
Benji Casey and Joel Drakes-Thomas both threaten as the contest ends 2–2 after 90 minutes, sending it into extra time.
King produces a vital goal-line clearance early in extra time, while Cardines’ effort from distance is Palace’s only real sight of goal in the opening period.
Craig Farquhar reacts quickest to turn home from a pinball-like scramble in the box and restore Palace’s lead at the start of the second half of extra time, only for Keyrol Norales to equalise minutes later for Liverpool!
Still level, the tie is decided by penalties...
Dylan Reid, Cardines and Joe Gibbard convert from the spot, while Harry Lee produces three outstanding saves to secure a 3–1 shootout victory!!!!
Palace progress to the PL2 quarter-finals for a second successive season, sparking jubilant scenes at full-time!