Reflecting on the challenge ahead, Reid emphasised the strong reputation Nordsjaelland hold for youth development.

“I know they’re a Danish side with a really good pedigree when it comes to producing young players. Their academy has been highly regarded for years, so I expect their team to be strong and well-coached.

“I’m really excited to test myself against players like that – players who could go on to become top professionals.”

Defender Benamar echoed that respect, noting the quality traditionally associated with the Wild Tigers.

“FC Nordsjaelland are known across Europe for bringing through talented young footballers. We know they’ll be a good side, so we’ll have to be at our best on the night.”

Forward Marsh expanded on the group’s awareness of their opponents.

“We know they’re a strong team from Denmark, and they’ve already won their first two games in the Premier League International Cup to go top of Group B. It’s going to be a tough test – they’re new to the competition, but they’ve shown already how competitive they are. It’s a challenge I’m really looking forward to.”