Palace enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure early in the second half, during which they pushed United deep and looked to build momentum, but were unable to turn that dominance into a breakthrough.

“Yes, exactly,” Powell added. “We had nothing to lose really and we gained momentum – we had them on the back foot. We just couldn’t get that final pass or final cross into the box to really get that vital goal.

“So, when I look at it as a whole, I didn’t see too much in it either way.”

Despite the disappointment of the result, the U21s head coach looked back on a season that saw the group top their International Cup group and reach the last eight of the PL2 play-offs, highlighting development as the most significant measure of progress.

“I would say the biggest positive is the growth and development of the players,” he explained. “That’s how I have to look at it. Yes, top of the International Cup group and a strong league campaign at times, but the main thing is individual progress.

“I’ve seen a lot of players show growth in their application and mentality on the pitch, and that comes from gaining more minutes. We started to build momentum again in performances and results towards the end, which was pleasing because earlier in the season we were inconsistent.

“But when I reflect, I’ve seen massive development in both performances and training. That’s the most positive thing I can take from the season.”