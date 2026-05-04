After a balanced opening, United took the lead shortly before the break through Daniel Armer, reacting quickest to a rebound, while Palace were denied an equaliser on the stroke of half-time when Craig Farquhar’s close-range effort was ruled out.
The young Eagles responded strongly after the interval, enjoying a sustained spell of pressure but failing to find a breakthrough, before Chido Obi doubled United’s advantage on 70 minutes. Despite continued attacking intent and late chances for the hosts, Palace were unable to break down a resolute United defence, bringing their play-off journey – and U21s season – to a close.
The Premier League 2 now operates as a single-table competition featuring 29 Category One academies, with each side playing 20 fixtures before the top 16 progress to a knockout play-off system. Palace finished 10th to secure their place and reached the quarter-finals with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Liverpool.