Powell pointed to a strong first-half display but felt his side were ultimately punished at key moments.

“I thought the first half was good. I thought we played well,” he said. “Joel Drakes-Thomas was a real threat – isolating the full-back, getting 1v1s, delivering balls into the box, similar to what we saw against Wolves.

“But there was just that final bit of movement in the box which we didn’t get. We had a couple of good chances in the first half, and then the kicker is conceding just before half-time. You go in feeling pleased, but frustration kicks in straight away.”

The decisive moments, Powell explained, came in both boxes, with his side unable to capitalise on their opportunities while conceding goals he felt could have been prevented.

“The first goal is a good strike from the edge of the box, so you can accept that to a degree,” he said. “But the other two goals were defendable, and that’s what’s disappointing for me.

“When we haven’t got the ball, we’re all defenders. We’ve got to do the work out of possession, and I don’t think we did enough of that, which is slightly unusual for us.

“That’s what bugs me more than anything – the goals are defendable and we didn’t do it. We’ve gone over it, we’ve worked on defending the box, and we just didn’t do it today.”

At the other end, Powell felt his side lacked the clinical edge needed in a knockout tie.

“When you’re on top and controlling parts of the game, you’ve got to take your chances as well,” he added. “We had those moments and we didn’t put them away. So at both ends, really, it’s tough to take.”