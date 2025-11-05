“Tough – it was a tough one. I said to the lads in the dressing room, they [Valencia] didn’t create too many chances. A good side, Valencia, but they didn’t create too many.

"If I’m honest, especially in the first half, we had the best of the chances, but it’s those little details and bits of quality that we didn’t produce in the key moments. You get those moments, and you have to take them.

"In the second half we were on the front foot. We changed the shape, pressed higher, and again created chances. No one wants to lose, but I’ve got to look at the bigger picture – I thought we played well, performed well. We just needed that bit of luck – we missed the penalty, had the ‘keeper’s mistake – but that’s football.

"The pleasing thing was that they kept going, heads never dropped, and they worked hard again. Tough to take, yes, but there were a lot of positives.”