Valencia took the lead on 20 minutes through Rodrigo Gamon, who broke the line with a well-timed run and cool finish. Despite the setback, the young Eagles finished the half on top, pressing for an equaliser.
After the break, Palace continued to push. George King went inches wide from Kaden Rodney’s pinpoint cross, before Zach Marsh saw his penalty flash agonisingly past the post. Substitute David Obou also came close late on, cutting inside and curling just wide of the far corner.
Despite a series of promising chances, Powell’s side were edged out by the narrowest of margins. The result leaves Palace seventh in their group, though they still hold a game in hand over some rivals.