With recent postponements disrupting momentum, compounded by last time out’s defeat to Chelsea, Powell felt the response from his side spoke volumes.

“Yeah, it was a good performance,” Powell said. “Obviously, the last couple of weeks we’ve had no games for different reasons – a waterlogged pitch and then getting stuck on the motorway – so it’s a good win. That’s what we wanted, especially after the Chelsea performance. We wanted to get back to winning ways.

“A lot of players got minutes, everyone came off the bench, and we came through with no injuries, so I’m happy.”

Six different goalscorers found the net on the afternoon – Chadi Riad, Hindolo Mustapha, Dean Benamar, David Obou, Zach Marsh and Craig Farquhar – underlining a ruthless, all-round attacking display.

“Yeah, that’s something we’ve looked at,” Powell added. “We needed more goals, more bodies in the box and more deliveries into the box to test opponents. We’ve spoken about that and worked on it, so it’s pleasing to see.”

The result lifts the young Eagles firmly into the top 16 and out of the play-off positions as the season approaches its decisive phase, putting Palace firmly in the mix for the elimination play-offs.

“If I’m honest, I haven’t checked the league,” Powell admitted. “Probably because we haven’t really played much. But it’s pleasing. We’ve got another game in a few days, so now it’s about recovering, preparing properly and hopefully performing and winning again.”