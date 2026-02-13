“Yeah, listen, we’ve played Fulham numerous times and it’s always a tough game – they’re a good side and had been unbeaten this season, so we knew it would be a difficult challenge,” Powell said.

“The messages were clear: can we play in the right areas, disrupt their momentum, and build our own? And I thought we did that, especially in the first half. We were positive, tried to build from the back, get around them, and deliver as many balls into the box as possible. It was really encouraging.”

Reflecting on recent results – a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich and a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough – Powell admitted there had been frustrations, but he felt the Fulham performance was a true reflection of the team’s quality.

“Against Middlesbrough, we didn’t play enough football or show what we’re capable of. But the message this time was: can we compete against a strong team, maintain a solid structure out of possession, be aggressive on first and second balls, and establish control when we have it?

“The boys did that. Even at the end, when it got a bit nervy, they showed character and defended better than they have recently.”

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s must-win Premier League International Cup tie against Borussia Mönchengladbach, Powell believes the result gives the side momentum.

“I told the players, let’s build a run of games. Can we put back-to-back wins together? We want to progress in the International Cup, move up the league, and eventually get ourselves into the play-offs.

"Last year we reached the semi-finals, and this year we want to be competitive in every competition we’re involved in."