Powell was quick to praise his team’s start: “It was a brilliant start. It was a bit helter-skelter at the beginning – it could have been 1-0, could have been 2-2 – but the energy and application from the boys were brilliant.

“I said before the game, no matter what age group it is, there aren’t many times you get to play against Juventus. So, let’s get amongst them, let’s get close to them, but also play football as well – which I believe we really did in the first half.

“Disappointing we didn’t score more, if I’m honest, to kill the game. But coming in at 3-0 at half-time against Juventus is never a bad score, though you’ve got to be diligent for the second half.”