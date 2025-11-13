Palace raced into a 3–0 half-time lead through goals from Adler Nascimento, Seb Williams and Benji Casey, before holding firm after the break to secure a deserved win.
Crystal Palace Under-21s head coach Darren Powell hailed his players’ performance after their impressive 3–1 win over Juventus in the Premier League International Cup at the VBS Community Stadium on Wednesday (12th November).
Coming in at 3-0 at half-time against Juventus is never a bad score—Darren Powell
Powell was quick to praise his team’s start: “It was a brilliant start. It was a bit helter-skelter at the beginning – it could have been 1-0, could have been 2-2 – but the energy and application from the boys were brilliant.
“I said before the game, no matter what age group it is, there aren’t many times you get to play against Juventus. So, let’s get amongst them, let’s get close to them, but also play football as well – which I believe we really did in the first half.
“Disappointing we didn’t score more, if I’m honest, to kill the game. But coming in at 3-0 at half-time against Juventus is never a bad score, though you’ve got to be diligent for the second half.”
Reflecting on recent form, Powell admitted this could be one of the team’s most complete performances so far.
“I liked the Villa one away,” he said. “What I said to the boys afterwards was we’ve just got to be consistent with it. Obviously, the Newcastle performance here wasn’t at our level – we just fell off a little.
“From the Villa performance, I thought it was really good. Then we played against Valencia, which was a hard one to take – a mistake and we missed a penalty as well – but the performance was good.
“And tonight was a really good performance, but we’ve just got to be consistent with it.”
It’s a start today – three points on the board – and now we’ve got two more games to keep ourselves alive in the competition.—Darren Powell
Powell stressed the importance of getting off the mark in the Premier League International Cup after the frustrations of the opening defeat to Valencia.
“Yes, obviously, because losing to Valencia, you don’t want to lose ground in it,” he said. “We had three games left in the group, so my main focus was: can we get nine points from them?
“It’s a start today – three points on the board – and now we’ve got two more games to keep ourselves alive in the competition. Then we look forward to the next one.”
It’s massively pleasing for Benji because he works so hard.—Darren Powell
There was also a first U21s goal for Benji Casey, and a welcome return to the squad for Dean Benamar. Powell was full of praise for both, as well as the squad’s collective effort.
“Over the last couple of weeks we’ve played a lot of games, and I said to the boys, everyone’s going to be needed. It’s not about the starting XI – it’s a squad thing.
“We played Stoke, rotated, and the boys who came in did really well. Changed it again today with fresh legs, and it worked.
"It’s massively pleasing for Benji because he works so hard. Coming from the 18s to the 21s is a big gulf, but his application in the game was superb – he works his socks off. All you want for someone who works that hard is for him to get his goal.
“He and Zach played really well together. Deano coming back was great too, and we’re still waiting on Craig to return.
“There are a few boys to come back, but as long as we can keep giving everyone minutes over the next few weeks, it’ll help top them up and get everyone as fit as possible. Naming those two in particular – Deano coming back and Benji getting his first goal – I’ve just got to commend all the boys for putting in a real shift in the last few weeks.”