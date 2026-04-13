For Powell, the performance was exactly the response he had demanded after the 2–0 defeat away to Nottingham Forest last time out.

“Yes, it was a good performance,” he said. “The objective was to win the game and see where we end up at the end of the night.”

He added: “We wanted to get after them. We know Arsenal like to play through the thirds, but our intent was clear – energy and intensity to win the ball back. The boys did that numerous times. The application and work rate were really pleasing.”

The head coach placed particular emphasis on the mentality and response following the setback at Forest.

“Of course you want a reaction, and that’s what the lads gave,” he said. “It wasn’t really us at Forest, but these are the type of games the boys enjoy.

“It’s a London derby, and here at Sutton we wanted to set the tone – win first and second balls, compete first and foremost. We didn’t really do that at Forest, but tonight the energy and intensity was there from start to finish.”

With results such as a 5–1 win away at then-unbeaten Liverpool underlining the squad’s potential, Powell again stressed the importance of consistency across the season.

“Absolutely. Consistency is the key word for me,” he said. “We haven’t been consistent enough over the season – it’s been a bit up and down. There have also been changes in personnel, which doesn’t help rhythm, but what’s most pleasing is the reaction tonight and taking momentum into the play-offs.”

Palace had already secured their play-off place before kick-off, but the victory improved their seeding prospects as we rise to 10th on 31 points. The young Eagles will face either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur in the knockout stage.

“Yes, big games – high-stakes games, which is what you want,” Powell said. “Knockout football is always exciting. We’ve got one shot at it, and we’ll give everything. We got to the semi-finals last year, so we’ve spoken about going one better this time.”

Our opponents will be confirmed on 17th April, with a short break before the play-offs begin. On how we will prepare in the interim period, Powell said: “We’ll keep working every day – individually and collectively – to improve and prepare as best we can for whoever we face,” he said.