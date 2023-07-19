Real Monarchs

The Monarchs are the youth side of Real Salt Lake. They're currently 18 games into the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season and sit in 12th place.

They are five points off the play-off places in the Western Conference - the second phase of the league which concludes after each side has played 24 games.

Real Monarchs are managed by former player Jámison Olave. The Colombian guided them to victory in the Western Conference play-offs and the USL Championship Cup.

TSG Hoffenheim U23s

Much like Palace, German outfit Hoffenheim are also in their pre-season as they prepare for 23/24. They compete in the Regionalliga Südwest, the fourth tier of German football.

Hoffenheim U23s are managed by former striker Kai Herdling. He took the reins in 2020 and has guided them to multiple mid-table finishes.

The German side finished third in their previous campaign, three points off the automatic promotion spot.