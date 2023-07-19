The MLS NEXT Pro Invitational
The MLS NEXT Pro Invitational pits the youth sides of MLS teams against European-based youth teams, with Palace being one of the two European sides involved in this iteration of the competition.
This is the second instalment of the tournament, after the inaugural version last season saw Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers compete against Real Monarchs, Toronto FC and eventual winners Colorado Rapids 2.
While the Eagles are competing in this tournament ahead of the 2023/24 season, Real Monarchs and Whitecaps FC 2 are midway through their seasons in the MLS NEXT Pro league.