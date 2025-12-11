Javier Alonso’s side remain perched at the top of the U18 Premier League South, level on 21 points with Chelsea and last season’s treble winners Aston Villa.

Palace’s superior goal difference keeps them ahead of Villa, while nothing currently separates the young Eagles and the Blues, who both boast +18. With defeats few and far between, the mood in the camp is buoyant – something Mason admits has lifted everyone.

“The season's been good. I think the team's done really well – we’re top at the moment so it’s a really good start. There's not much to complain about,” he said.

“A few of the losses were last-minute goals, a bit unlucky. We could’ve probably won them, but that's football. Overall, it’s looking good.”

Despite sitting at the summit, several of Palace’s closest challengers still have games in hand. For Mason, that makes Saturday’s final fixture of 2025 against Norwich all the more important.

“We do need to take this chance. Ending the year with a win gives you a lift going into the new year. Other teams have competitions and games in hand, so we’ve got to expand our lead – and I think we will.”