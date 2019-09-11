Having comprehensively defeated Finland and Austria in earlier rounds of the friendly tournament, England held Poland to a 2-2 draw in normal time at the Arena Zabki last night.

In the resulting shootout, goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clark made two saves to prevent the Polish being named champions and Raymond - an 80th-minute substitute - stepped-up to net the final and winning penalty.

The Academy prospect had previously played a full match against Finland and not featured against Austria. His strike ensured England won the Syrenka Cup for the second year running.

Congratulations, Jadan!