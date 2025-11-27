Under-21 midfielder Dylan Reid gave his reaction after scoring a brace in Crystal Palace’s 3–2 victory over FC Nordsjaelland in the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday evening (26th November).
Echoing Powell’s assessment, Reid was full of praise for the Danish side: “It was good to get the three points after losing our first game. That’s two wins from our last two now, but they were a very good side.
“I think they’re the best we’ve played in the International Cup so far. Even since I’ve been here, they’re probably the best I’ve faced.
“It was challenging, but sometimes you just have to dig deep. These games are about character, and we showed a lot of that tonight.”
Explaining why Nordsjaelland stood out, he added: “If you watched it, you’d have seen how good they were on the ball – really hard to win it off them. They’ve got loads of small, sharp players who move so quickly, and against the bigger lads it’s tough to get down low and stop them.
“It’s difficult for me personally – maybe some of the other boys do a bit better – but for me, it was hard.”
Reid opened the scoring with a brilliant finish after following up his own blocked free-kick, before Benji Casey doubled Palace’s lead with a lifted one-on-one effort. Reid then made it 3–0 with an excellent penalty midway through the second half.
Reflecting on his brace, he said: “I think it’s the first time I’ve ever scored a brace, to be fair. The free-kick was rubbish – came back to me and I just hit it and hoped. I saw it fly in and thought, ‘Oh my God.’
“Then the penalty – I’ve been good with penalties in training. I’ve been practising for the Vertu Trophy, so I was ready for that one.”
With Nordsjaelland the final competitive fixture of 2025, Reid was pleased to end the year on a positive note.
“Yeah, last game. It’s not been exactly what we wanted overall, but you just get on with it. It’s good to go out with a win.
“You don’t want to sit over Christmas thinking, ‘Oh, we lost that game.’ So, it’s good we won.”