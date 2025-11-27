Echoing Powell’s assessment, Reid was full of praise for the Danish side: “It was good to get the three points after losing our first game. That’s two wins from our last two now, but they were a very good side.

“I think they’re the best we’ve played in the International Cup so far. Even since I’ve been here, they’re probably the best I’ve faced.

“It was challenging, but sometimes you just have to dig deep. These games are about character, and we showed a lot of that tonight.”

Explaining why Nordsjaelland stood out, he added: “If you watched it, you’d have seen how good they were on the ball – really hard to win it off them. They’ve got loads of small, sharp players who move so quickly, and against the bigger lads it’s tough to get down low and stop them.

“It’s difficult for me personally – maybe some of the other boys do a bit better – but for me, it was hard.”