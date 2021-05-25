Banks, Palace's 19-year-old Development midfielder, has recently ended a loan spell to Dunfermline in which he played 13 times for the Scottish Championship side.

He has previously represented Scotland at Under-19 level, and could be in-line to make his Under-21 debut next month.

Development teammate Sion Spence has also earned a call-up, being named in Wales' Under-21 again. He recently featured for the Red Dragons against Ireland in March.

Wales play Moldolva on 4th July in. Llanelli

Scotland face Northern Ireland in a double header, first playing on Wednesday 2nd June (3pm BST) and Saturday 5th June (2pm) in Dumbarton.

Scotland Under-21s have not played since October 2020, and Banks is one of several new faces.

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels to find out how Scott gets on and to hear any other international news!

READ NEXT: Play-off winners - How Palace Under-23s clinched promotion at first attempt