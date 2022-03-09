The talented young attacker will be part of the squad that takes on Turkey in Edinburgh (Friday, 25th March, 19:05 GMT), before travelling to Almaty to face Kazakhstan (Tuesday, 29th March, 11:00 GMT).
Crystal Palace Development player Scott Banks has been called up to Scotland's Under-21s squad.
Well in, @scottbanks45 👏#CPFC https://t.co/b1Bh0YXbqA— Crystal Palace F.C. Academy (@CPFCAcademy) March 9, 2022
Those who wish to keep up with Banks' progress can watch the Turkey clash LIVE via BBC Scotland.
Banks' excellent form for Paddy McCarthy's Under-23s side has resulted ni international recognition, after superb recent strikes against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.