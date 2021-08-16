O’Brien has secured a permanent deal after his successful half-season loan from Cork City in 2020/21. O’Brien enjoyed a strong few months with the Under-23s last season, and captained the Eagles in their victorious play-off final at Selhurst Park.

Rich-Baghuelou joined in January 2020 and played a key part in the Under-23s’ 2020/21 promotion season, playing 20 times and scoring twice - including in the dramatic penalty shoot-out victory in the final. He represented Australia in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

David Boateng has been with the club since the Under-9 age group, and played 20 times in 20/21 as Palace’s Under-23s earned Premier League 2 promotion via the play-offs. He scored one goal last season, a crucial effort in the 3-2 win over Middlesbrough that helped to secure a third-place finish.

Spence (currently on loan at Bristol Rovers) and Taylor both joined in September 2020 and enjoyed strong individual seasons, while Dreher and Robertson are long-serving members of the Under-23s.

You can watch the Under-23s LIVE against Leeds United - find out more details here!