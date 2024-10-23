In recent years that lineage has continued, with a roster of players starting their careers in South London before thriving at the club and elsewhere.

In fact, since the beginning of 2004, the Academy has produced 43 players to feature competitively in its first-team, with 18-year-old winger Asher Agbinone becoming the most recent on Monday evening.

Among those 43 are names like John Bostock, Victor Moses and Jonny Williams, as well as current Palace men Nathaniel Clyne, Tyrick Mitchell, Tayo Adaramola, David Ozoh, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Kaden Rodney and Joe Whitworth.