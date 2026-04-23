Just five days on from the disappointment of their FA Youth Cup semi-final exit – also against United – the young Eagles looked set for further heartbreak when Noah Ajayi’s first-half strike put the visitors ahead.

But deep into stoppage time, everything changed, as Benji Casey converted a dramatic 94th-minute penalty to force extra time and swing momentum Palace’s way.

Across the 120 minutes, Lucca Benetton played a central role in keeping Palace alive. Inside 16 minutes he tipped Jim Thwaites’ whipped free-kick over the bar, before producing back-to-back saves to deny JJ Gabriel and Thwaites in quick succession.

He then stood tall in a one-on-one to claw the ball away from Gabriel on 37 minutes, before early in the second half getting a strong hand to another Thwaites effort, pushing it onto the crossbar.

As the game opened up approaching the hour mark, Benetton produced one of the defining moments, getting a crucial touch to Junior Brown’s near-post strike and diverting it onto the post as it rolled along the line before being cleared. There were further big interventions throughout, with the 15-year-old continually called upon as United pressed.

With the final decided on penalties, he delivered again when it mattered most. After five perfect spot-kicks apiece, Benetton sprang to his left to turn Godwill Kukonki’s effort onto the crossbar – the decisive moment that allowed Dean Benamar to fire home the winner and spark jubilant scenes across SE25.

Having played such a central role in the triumph, Benetton admitted he was still trying to process it all.

“I’m speechless, to be honest. I’m just so grateful and so happy to be part of this team.

"I gave it my all today, and the team were amazing – and there you go, we’ve won. That’s what happens when you put everything into it. You get what you deserve.”

For a player so young, the occasion – the club’s first-ever Under-18 Premier League Cup Final – could have been overwhelming. Instead, Benetton embraced it.

“I was just trying to get in their heads. At some point, you feel like one of them might crack – and when the moment came, I got the save. Then it was job done by Dean [Benamar] at the end, and great penalties from the lads. I’m very happy.”