A competition steeped in tradition

Since its creation in 1952/53, the FA Youth Cup has been the premier competition for Under-18 football in England. Designed to mirror the prestige of the FA Cup itself, it remains the most coveted prize for academy sides across the country.

More than 70 years on, the Youth Cup has produced many of English football’s greatest players and continues to be a stage where future stars first announce themselves.

Although the idea was initially floated within the Football League, it was The FA who recognised its potential and launched a national competition run on club lines rather than by county associations.

The trophy itself was famously discovered unused in a Football League storeroom and handed to The FA – an unusual beginning for a competition that would go on to shape generations of elite footballers.

How the FA Youth Cup Works

The structure of the competition mirrors its senior counterpart. Non-League clubs enter through qualifying rounds, giving hundreds of teams from across the country the chance to compete. More than 400 clubs now participate each season.

To enter, teams must be fully integrated within their club’s youth system and players must be U18 on the 31st of August of the current season. The competition begins with regional qualifying rounds before the First Round Proper, which includes teams from the EFL. Premier League and Championship academies enter in the Third Round Proper.

Until 2020, the final was played over two legs, home and away. Since the pandemic, it has been a single match held at the home ground of the club drawn first.