Saturday’s 4–2 win over Leicester City was another showcase of that attacking flair, with Mylo Bernard marking his debut with an early strike, Stuart Oduro doubling the lead, and second-half goals from Makai Bernard-Ferguson and David Angibeaud sealing yet another statement victory.

Here were the key numbers from the season so far…

As we head into November, Palace sit top of the table on 18 points from nine games, as well as leading Premier League Cup Group D, level with Manchester City but ahead on goal difference.

Alonso’s young side have been relentless in attack, scoring 32 league goals, the most in the southern division, and 38 in all competitions. Across both North and South, only City’s U18s have managed one more.

At the heart of the goal rush is Benji Casey, who has been nothing short of electric. The striker tops the league with 11 goals, more than any player in either regional division, and adds another three assists to make him the most productive player at this level with 14 goal involvements.

He’s also the only player to have scored two hat-tricks this season – both eye-catching trebles in emphatic wins against Tottenham and Ipswich.