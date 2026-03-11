FIRST

Goal of 2025/26 for Raihaan Anderson. With four minutes of normal time remaining, David Angibeaud squared the ball to Anderson on the edge of the box, and the midfielder shifted onto his right foot before whipping a superb strike in off the far post.

SECOND TIME LUCKY

Palace bounced back from a 3-1 defeat away at Aston Villa earlier in the season in the U18 Premier League South. On that occasion, Jasper Judd had reduced the deficit after goals from Markie Mead and Fletcher Boyd before a late Junior Wilson header sealed the points for Villa.

TWICE

Palace came from behind twice to secure their dramatic quarter-final victory. Jack McGrath opened the scoring for Villa before Benji Casey equalised. McGrath restored the hosts’ lead from the penalty spot early in the second half, but Anderson’s stunning strike levelled the tie before Okoli’s stoppage-time winner completed the comeback.

TWO

Goals conceded on the night – more than Palace had allowed in their previous three rounds combined. The young Eagles kept clean sheets against Bradford City and Newcastle United, conceding only once against Stevenage before the trip to Villa Park.

THREE

Goals scored against the reigning champions. It was the third time this Youth Cup campaign that Palace have scored three or more goals, following the victories over Bradford and Newcastle.

THREE

Wins in a row for Javier Alonso’s side across all competitions, following a 3-2 league victory over West Ham United and a 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League Cup semi-final.

FOUR

FA Youth Cup goals this season for striker Benji Casey. The forward scored against Bradford City, struck twice in the win over Newcastle United and levelled the tie against Villa with a close-range header.