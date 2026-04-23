First

It is the first time Palace have lifted the U18 Premier League Cup, having never previously reached the final. The young Eagles were eliminated at the semi-final stage in 2023/24 by Manchester United at Carrington – the same opponents defeated in this year’s showpiece.

The U18 PL Cup serves as the league cup competition for the age group, running alongside the U18 Premier League South and the FA Youth Cup.

One

A first trophy for Under-18s head coach Javier Alonso in his debut season at Palace. The Spaniard arrived ahead of the 2025/26 campaign after an extensive coaching career at Atlético Madrid, where he worked across multiple youth levels and won league titles.

Second time lucky

Five days on from FA Youth Cup semi-final heartbreak against the young Reds, Palace get their revenge to lift the PL Cup.

Two

There were two Selhurst Park debuts, as U16s Hugo Bull and Kayden Moses were introduced during the closing stages of normal time and extra time respectively.

Three

Palace were without three key players for the final: skipper Jasper Judd and forward David Angibeaud through injury, and Mylo Bernard – who has scored over 40 goals this season – on England duty in the United States. Despite this, three Under-16s featured on a youthful bench, highlighting the pathway within the Academy.

Six

A perfect record from the penalty spot, with six successful spot-kicks scored by Benji Casey, Raihaan Anderson, Joel Drakes-Thomas, Jacob Fasida, Charlie Walker-Smith, and Dean Benamar – who ultimately sealed the trophy.

Eight

The woodwork was struck eight times across the 120 minutes, underlining the relentless drama of a final that swung end to end throughout.