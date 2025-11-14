Striker Mylo Bernard wasted no time announcing himself, scoring his first goal for the U18s just four minutes against Leicester City.

A high press from David Angibeaud forced a turnover, allowing Bernard to run through one-on-one and calmly slot the ball into the far corner, sparking celebrations among his teammates.

Bernard, no stranger to scoring, had netted close to 30 goals for the U16s last season, and his aggressive runs and finishing mirror the style of Benji Casey, currently stepping up with the U21s.

He earned consecutive starts for the U18s, including a match against West Ham on Saturday (8th November), where he had an early one-on-one opportunity denied by the ‘keeper.