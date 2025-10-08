Formerly known as the EFL Trophy, the competition pits Palace’s young talents against senior sides from League One and Two.

Darren Powell’s side showed real spirit in their opener, drawing 3-3 away to Bromley with goals from Zach Marsh (2) and Adler Nascimento – the Ravens claimed the bonus points owing to a 4-3 penalty shootout victory.

Last time out, Palace put on a spirited and resilient performance against League One AFC Wimbledon but ultimately fell to a 3-1 defeat at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

The young Eagles currently sit bottom of Group E, with Stevenage topping the group after a 2-1 victory over Bromley.

Tickets for the away end are available from as low as £7 and can be bought by clicking here!