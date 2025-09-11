Formerly known as the EFL Trophy, the competition pits Palace’s young talents against senior sides from League One and League Two.

Darren Powell’s side showed real spirit in their opener, drawing 3-3 away to Bromley with goals from Zach Marsh (2) and Adler Nascimento.

Though Bromley claimed the bonus point on penalties, Palace were the only side in the competition to avoid defeat inside 90 minutes.

Palace currently sit third in Group E. Wimbledon, who were beaten 5-1 by Stevenage in their opening match, are yet to register a point.

The Wombles earned promotion to League One last season after a narrow play-off final win over Walsall.

Tickets for the away end are available from as low as £7 and can be bought by clicking here!

Supporters can check out as a guest or create an account. If checking out as a guest, tickets must be downloaded before leaving the page - once the page is closed, the ticket can't be retrieved.