Palace’s European ambitions extend beyond the first team this season, with the Under-21s testing themselves against elite opposition from across the continent in the Premier League International Cup. With Group B reaching its conclusion, Wednesday’s fixture will determine the young Eagles’ fate in the competition.

Every side in the group has completed their four matches except Palace and Mönchengladbach, meaning the final qualification picture will be decided under the lights in Sutton.

Valencia currently sit on nine points from four games, while Gladbach also have nine points but with one match still to play.

Darren Powell’s side know that only a victory will give them a chance of progressing to the knockout stages, with goal difference likely to play a decisive role. Anything less than a win would bring Palace’s International Cup journey to an end, and a victory by two goals or more would significantly boost their qualification hopes.

Palace opened their campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Valencia, before responding superbly with a statement 3-1 victory over Juventus.

Powell’s side were electric in that contest, racing into a commanding first-half lead. Adler Nascimento broke the deadlock after 11 minutes with a cushioned volley from a tight angle, Seb Williams doubled the advantage with a crisp half-volley into the near corner, and Benji Casey capped off a dominant opening period with his first goal for the club.

Although Juventus pulled one back late on, Palace held their nerve – helped by a brilliant goal-line block from George King – to secure a deserved win.