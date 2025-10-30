This season, it’s not just the first team flying the flag in Europe, as our U21s prepare to face elite opposition from across the continent in their International Cup campaign.

Palace will compete in Group B of this year’s tournament alongside Valencia CF, Juventus FC, FC Nordsjælland, and Borussia Mönchengladbach – a strong lineup promising exciting challenges and top-quality football.

First up, Valencia. The Spanish side boast one of Europe’s most productive academies, recently ranked third in Spain for the number of homegrown players competing in professional football – behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to the CIES Football Observatory.