Crystal Palace Under-21s take on Spanish side Valencia CF in the Premier League International Cup on Tuesday (4th November, 19:00 GMT) at Sutton's VBS Community Stadium.
This season, it’s not just the first team flying the flag in Europe, as our U21s prepare to face elite opposition from across the continent in their International Cup campaign.
Palace will compete in Group B of this year’s tournament alongside Valencia CF, Juventus FC, FC Nordsjælland, and Borussia Mönchengladbach – a strong lineup promising exciting challenges and top-quality football.
First up, Valencia. The Spanish side boast one of Europe’s most productive academies, recently ranked third in Spain for the number of homegrown players competing in professional football – behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to the CIES Football Observatory.
Since opening their Ciudad Deportiva training complex in 1992, more than 120 academy graduates have gone on to debut for Valencia’s first team, while dozens more now play across major leagues worldwide.
Among their current crop are several youth internationals, including Alain Gómez, Vicent Abril, and Raúl Jiménez – all of whom featured in this year’s U-20 World Cup in Chile – and Ismail El Aoud, who represented his country at the U-17 World Cup in Qatar.
Following Tuesday’s clash with Los Che, Palace will continue their Group B fixtures against Juventus FC (Wednesday, 12th November, 19:00 GMT) and FC Nordsjælland (Wednesday, 26th November, 19:00 GMT).
Tickets for all Premier League International Cup matches are available now
Match Details:
Crystal Palace U21s v Valencia U21s
- Tuesday, 4th November
- 19:00 GMT
- Premier League International Cup
- VBS Community Stadium
- Live on Palace TV+
Ticket Prices:
- Adults: £5
- Over 65s: £1
- Under 18s: £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free (1 per AFM)
- Personal Assistant: Free (must be booked with ambulant supporter)
