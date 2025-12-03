The Opponents: Bradford City U18s

Bradford City arrive in South London full of confidence and battle-tested after a strong start to their 2025/26 campaign across multiple competitions.

In the FA Youth Cup, the young Bantams have impressed with two high-scoring victories. A spirited 5–3 comeback win over Stockton Town in the First Round showcased their resilience and attacking intent, before they backed it up with a commanding 4–1 victory against York City in Round Two.

Harry Parr has been their standout performer, scoring four goals across the two ties – including a hat-trick against York – with Gabe Holt also finding the target in both matches.

Their progress in other academy competitions reflects a group oozing confidence. In the U17 Professional Development League Cup, Bradford were tested by strong opposition such as Oldham Athletic and Salford City, while their U18s have also competed in the EFL Youth Alliance Cup, facing Preston North End away from home.

Results have varied, but the level of competition has contributed to a squad developing both character and tactical maturity – qualities evident in their FA Youth Cup performances.

Despite being a Category 3 Academy, Bradford have built a reputation for punching above their weight in a highly competitive region.

Their player-development record is impressive. Premier League talents Andre Wisdom and Oli McBurnie both emerged from their system, while a long list of home-grown players – including Reece Burke, Luke Hendrie, Daniel Devine, Finn Cousin-Dawson and Bobby Pointon – have progressed to make first-team debuts.

Pointon is their most notable recent success story. A graduate who turned professional in 2022, he became an important figure in the Bantams’ League Two promotion campaign, earning a nomination for the division’s Young Player of the Season.

His rise, built on Bradford’s individualised development model, serves as inspiration for the current U18 squad.