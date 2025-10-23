This game will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Saturday morning (11:00 BST) - click HERE to learn more about Palace TV+ and subscribe today!

Eagle-Eyed Review

Top of the table in the U18 Premier League South and leading Group D in the Premier League Cup – it’s been a flying start under Javier Alonso!

The young Eagles soared to the summit with an emphatic 4-0 win over Fulham in Saturday’s London derby at Copers Cope (18th October). After dominating the first half and twice hitting the woodwork, Palace finally broke through in the second period.

Stuart Oduro opened the scoring on 52 minutes, before Benji Casey netted his 13th of the season to double the lead. Late strikes from substitute David Angibeaud and a sensational curling effort from skipper Jasper Judd sealed a statement victory.

That result means just one defeat in our last seven league games – a run that includes five wins. With confidence sky-high, the young Eagles look ready to face off against rivals Brighton.