Eagle-Eyed Review

As the November international break ends, Javier Alonso’s U18s return with momentum and purpose.

Palace sit top of both the U18 Premier League and Premier League Cup Group D – holding the advantage over Manchester City on goal difference – after a strong start under the Spaniard, who arrived from Atlético Madrid in August.

The Premier League Cup campaign opened with a dramatic 3-3 draw against Manchester City, a superb first half saw Palace race into a 3-0 lead, before City fought back after the break to share the points.

The young Eagles responded however, securing a comfortable 3-1 win away at Sheffield United in tough Storm Amy conditions. Makai Bernard-Ferguson, Chuks Okoli and Benji Casey – finishing from a Jasper Judd corner – ensured Palace took control of Group D.

Alonso’s first five matches in charge included two emphatic 8–0 victories (Birmingham, Ipswich), a statement win against Tottenham, a gritty draw with City and a narrow defeat to Chelsea – one the squad are eager to put right this weekend.

After a brief setback at Aston Villa, Palace regained rhythm with Premier League Cup victory over Sheffield United and a strong display against Fulham. A chaotic afternoon at Brighton brought four red cards, but the response was outstanding – a top-of-the-table win over Leicester opened a four-point lead at the summit.

A late 3-2 loss to West Ham before the international break stung, yet Palace’s numbers this season remain exceptional. Benji Casey leads the line with 11 goals and three assists – including two hat-tricks – while Palace’s 34 league goals are the highest in the division.

At home, the U18s have been flawless: maximum points, 20 goals scored and a fortress-like intensity that has defined their early campaign. Away form remains more mixed, but the overall trajectory is unmistakably upward.