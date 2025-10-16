This game will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Saturday morning (11:00 BST) - click HERE to learn more about Palace TV+ and subscribe today!
Crystal Palace host Fulham in the U18 Premier League South this Saturday (18th October, 11:00 BST) at Copers Cope – get the full lowdown below!
Eagle-Eyed Review
Palace U18s return to league action this Saturday full of energy and intent after the international break, following a solid cup performance last time out.
Despite testing conditions from Storm Amy, the young Eagles put in a composed display away at Category 2 outfit Sheffield United in the Premier League Cup, securing a 3-1 victory to bounce back from recent league disappointment.
Makai Bernard-Ferguson opened the scoring with a wonderful curling effort, before Chuks Okoli added a second early in the second half.
Although the hosts halved the deficit through Sam Colechin, Benji Casey restored the two-goal cushion with a tidy finish after more set-piece danger from Jasper Judd’s inswinging corners.
The result leaves Palace sitting top of Group D on goal difference, edging Manchester City thanks to a superior defensive record. Both sides are on four points, while Chelsea and Sheffield United trail with a point apiece from their opening two games.
In league terms, Palace’s campaign has been relatively positive with four wins and two defeats.
Their last league outing saw them fall 3-1 to Aston Villa, but before that, the goals were flowing, 26 in just six matches, including emphatic 8-0 victories over both Birmingham City and Ipswich Town.
There will be hopes that Javier Alonso’s side will be able to carry forward the momentum they garnered from their cup win into Fulham on Saturday.
Fulham U18s: The Opponents
Fulham started the season in flying form with back-to-back league wins, but recent weeks have been less kind to the West Londoners.
They kicked off their campaign with a comeback win over Leicester City (2-1), thanks to goals from Brodie Dair and Markuss Gomins. A convincing 4-0 home win against Ipswich Town followed, Aidan Evans netting twice before Tanell Cavell and Dair rounded things off.
However, the momentum stalled abruptly with a 7-0 Premier League Cup loss to Blackburn Rovers – six goals conceded in the first half – followed by a string of league defeats: 4-3 vs Birmingham, 2-1 vs West Ham, and 5-2 against Southampton.
Despite the defeats, Fulham have remained competitive in most games. Their spirited fightback against Birmingham saw them come from two goals down, with Gomins once again instrumental.
Against West Ham, they created chances in the second half but couldn’t find the leveller. Most recently, Southampton punished defensive lapses with five goals in 27 minutes – a lesson in ruthless finishing.
Fulham did respond in the Premier League Cup with a convincing 4-1 win over West Brom, keeping qualification hopes alive.
That resilience has been a theme – their Academy history shows consistency too, having finished 5th in each of the last two seasons, just one point ahead of Palace in both.
Likely Line-Up
Expected Fulham U18 XI: Kaiser, Benchaita, Cooke, Gomins, Schutter, Khan, White, Cavell, Evans, Platel, Dair
Team news
Fulham have largely stuck with a consistent starting XI. The main midfield question appears to be whether Ruban Khan or Lewis Kondau-Wall gets the nod in the middle of the park.
Pre-Match Analysis
Fulham head into this one on the back of three straight league defeats, sitting 10th out of 15 in the U18 Premier League South. They’ve scored 12 and conceded 12 – mid-table numbers, but indicative of a team still searching for balance.
Palace, meanwhile, will be looking to translate their cup form into the league and close the gap on the top four. The young Eagles have shown they can score for fun – and against a Fulham side that’s leaked goals recently, there may be opportunities to do just that.
One to Watch: Markuss Gomins
A standout for Fulham this season, Markuss Gomins leads their scoring charts with four league goals.
A versatile player who has featured both at centre-back and in midfield, Gomins brings composure on the ball and a knack for arriving in the right place at the right time.
A product of Fulham’s Academy since the early age groups, he is also a regular for the Latvia U17s, earning 10 caps and scoring in European Championship qualifiers.
Gomins has found the net in important moments – including in recent games against Southampton and Birmingham – and will be central to Fulham’s efforts on Saturday.
The Gaffer: Andrew Joslin
Fulham U18s are led by Andrew Joslin, a long-serving coach who has worked across all levels of the club’s development pathway. He spent three seasons as assistant to Ali Melloul before stepping up as lead coach in 2024/25, joining Hayden Mullins' U21 setup shortly after.
Joslin recently completed the Premier League’s Elite Coaching Apprenticeship Scheme in 2025, further underlining his credentials and long-term value to Fulham’s youth setup.
Match Details
Crystal Palace Under-18s v Fulham Under-18s
- Saturday, 18th October
- 11:00 BST
- Premier League 2
- Crystal Palace Training Ground
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+