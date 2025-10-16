Eagle-Eyed Review

Palace U18s return to league action this Saturday full of energy and intent after the international break, following a solid cup performance last time out.

Despite testing conditions from Storm Amy, the young Eagles put in a composed display away at Category 2 outfit Sheffield United in the Premier League Cup, securing a 3-1 victory to bounce back from recent league disappointment.

Makai Bernard-Ferguson opened the scoring with a wonderful curling effort, before Chuks Okoli added a second early in the second half.

Although the hosts halved the deficit through Sam Colechin, Benji Casey restored the two-goal cushion with a tidy finish after more set-piece danger from Jasper Judd’s inswinging corners.

The result leaves Palace sitting top of Group D on goal difference, edging Manchester City thanks to a superior defensive record. Both sides are on four points, while Chelsea and Sheffield United trail with a point apiece from their opening two games.

In league terms, Palace’s campaign has been relatively positive with four wins and two defeats.

Their last league outing saw them fall 3-1 to Aston Villa, but before that, the goals were flowing, 26 in just six matches, including emphatic 8-0 victories over both Birmingham City and Ipswich Town.

There will be hopes that Javier Alonso’s side will be able to carry forward the momentum they garnered from their cup win into Fulham on Saturday.